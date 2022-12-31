Is Evan Mobley playing for the Cavaliers on Saturday vs. Bulls?

The Cleveland Cavaliers have quietly been one of the better teams in the Eastern conference this season, but they’ve lost three straight games heading into Saturday’s showdown against the Chicago Bulls. Power forward Evan Mobley is dealing with an ankle injury ahead of the divisional matchup. Here are the latest updates on his status.

Evan Mobley injury updates

Mobley has officially been listed as questionable for the contest. He’s dealt with an ankle injury earlier in the season and didn’t miss a game, so there’s some reason for optimism regarding his status in this game. Mobley has been a strong performer in his second season in the league, averaging 14.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.

If Mobley sits out, Jarrett Allen would take on a bigger role in the frontcourt. Kevin Love would also be set to get more minutes and would potentially get the start alongside Allen.