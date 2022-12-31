 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is Tyrese Maxey playing for the 76ers on Saturday vs. Thunder?

The 76ers G has a foot injury. We break down and update you on his status for Saturday’s game vs. Oklahoma City.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Philadelphia 76ers v Washington Wizards
Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers arrives to the arena before the game against the Washington Wizards on December 27, 2022 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.
The Philadelphia 76ers saw Tyrese Maxey return to action Friday in their game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Maxey was out due to a foot injury and did have a minutes limit off the bench, playing 19 minutes in the contest. The 76ers know how valuable Maxey is to their title hopes, so will they manage his workload on the second night of a back-to-back set as he’s just returned from his foot injury?

Tyrese Maxey injury updates

Maxey was understandably off in his return to the floor. He finished with nine points on 4-10 shooting overall. The minutes limit could’ve been to preserve him for Saturday’s contest, although he’ll likely have some restrictions again if he does suit up. The 76ers might punt on this game anyway given the opponent, so there’s a chance every key player gets pulled ahead of the new year.

