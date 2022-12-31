Luka Doncic, Evan Mobley, Jalen Brunson headline NBA injury report for Saturday, December 31

We’ve got nine NBA games on the docket for the final day of 2022. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: December 31

Reggie Jackson (Achilles) - questionable

Nicolas Batum (ankle) - questionable

If Jackson sits, John Wall will have more value as the lead point guard. Batum’s absence would mean more minutes for Norman Powell and Terance Mann.

Ben Simmons (illness) - probable

Joe Harris (knee) - OUT

Simmons should be in. With Harris out, Seth Curry and Royce O’Neale remain Brooklyn’s top wing players.

Evan Mobley (ankle) - questionable

Darius Garland (thumb) - questionable

If Mobley sits, Kevin Love becomes a filler play in DFS lineups. Garland’s absence would mean more run for Donovan Mitchell and Raul Neto.

Zach LaVine (injury management) - expected to play

LaVine said he expects to play but we’ll know more as the day goes on.

Jalen Brunson (hip) - questionable

Immanuel Quickley will continue to be a solid DFS addition if Brunson is out.

Luka Doncic (ankle) - probable

Doncic has been on fire of late. He’s an excellent player to build a DFS lineup around and should be in for this game.

Devin Vassell (knee) - doubtful

With Vassell set to miss another game, Jeremy Sochan and Keldon Johnson have some added value in San Antonio’s offense.

Herbert Jones (conditioning) - TBD

Jones didn’t play Friday despite being cleared, so his conditioning isn’t up to the mark yet. The Pelicans might hold him out again Saturday.

Rudy Gobert (illness) - TBD

Gobert was a late scratch Friday with an illness. If he sits again, Naz Reid is the big value play on this slate.

Tyrese Maxey (foot) - TBD

Maxey returned to the floor Friday, but struggled in his limited minutes. The 76ers might play him off the bench in a limited fashion again or just give him the night off.

Jimmy Butler (injury management) - available

This is an all-time stunner for the Heat, who have made a player’s status clear ahead of time. There’s a good chance the team starts messing with this designation throughout the day but for now Butler is set to be in the lineup to close out 2022.