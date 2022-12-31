 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Luka Doncic, Evan Mobley, Jalen Brunson headline NBA injury report for Saturday, December 31

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Saturday, December 31 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Houston Rockets v Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks looks on with a bruise on his face in the game against the Houston Rockets at American Airlines Center on December 29, 2022 in Dallas, Texas.
Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images

We’ve got nine NBA games on the docket for the final day of 2022. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: December 31

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers

Reggie Jackson (Achilles) - questionable
Nicolas Batum (ankle) - questionable

If Jackson sits, John Wall will have more value as the lead point guard. Batum’s absence would mean more minutes for Norman Powell and Terance Mann.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets

Ben Simmons (illness) - probable
Joe Harris (knee) - OUT

Simmons should be in. With Harris out, Seth Curry and Royce O’Neale remain Brooklyn’s top wing players.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls

Evan Mobley (ankle) - questionable
Darius Garland (thumb) - questionable

If Mobley sits, Kevin Love becomes a filler play in DFS lineups. Garland’s absence would mean more run for Donovan Mitchell and Raul Neto.

Zach LaVine (injury management) - expected to play

LaVine said he expects to play but we’ll know more as the day goes on.

New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets

Jalen Brunson (hip) - questionable

Immanuel Quickley will continue to be a solid DFS addition if Brunson is out.

Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs

Luka Doncic (ankle) - probable

Doncic has been on fire of late. He’s an excellent player to build a DFS lineup around and should be in for this game.

Devin Vassell (knee) - doubtful

With Vassell set to miss another game, Jeremy Sochan and Keldon Johnson have some added value in San Antonio’s offense.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Herbert Jones (conditioning) - TBD

Jones didn’t play Friday despite being cleared, so his conditioning isn’t up to the mark yet. The Pelicans might hold him out again Saturday.

Detroit Pistons vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Rudy Gobert (illness) - TBD

Gobert was a late scratch Friday with an illness. If he sits again, Naz Reid is the big value play on this slate.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Tyrese Maxey (foot) - TBD

Maxey returned to the floor Friday, but struggled in his limited minutes. The 76ers might play him off the bench in a limited fashion again or just give him the night off.

Miami Heat vs. Utah Jazz

Jimmy Butler (injury management) - available

This is an all-time stunner for the Heat, who have made a player’s status clear ahead of time. There’s a good chance the team starts messing with this designation throughout the day but for now Butler is set to be in the lineup to close out 2022.

