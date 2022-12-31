Luka Doncic, Evan Mobley, Jalen Brunson headline NBA injury report for Saturday, December 31

We’ve got nine NBA games on the docket for the final day of 2022. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: December 31
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers
Reggie Jackson (Achilles) - questionable
Nicolas Batum (ankle) - questionable
If Jackson sits, John Wall will have more value as the lead point guard. Batum’s absence would mean more minutes for Norman Powell and Terance Mann.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets
Ben Simmons (illness) - probable
Joe Harris (knee) - OUT
Simmons should be in. With Harris out, Seth Curry and Royce O’Neale remain Brooklyn’s top wing players.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls
Evan Mobley (ankle) - questionable
Darius Garland (thumb) - questionable
If Mobley sits, Kevin Love becomes a filler play in DFS lineups. Garland’s absence would mean more run for Donovan Mitchell and Raul Neto.
Zach LaVine (injury management) - expected to play
LaVine said he expects to play but we’ll know more as the day goes on.
New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets
Jalen Brunson (hip) - questionable
Immanuel Quickley will continue to be a solid DFS addition if Brunson is out.
Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs
Luka Doncic (ankle) - probable
Doncic has been on fire of late. He’s an excellent player to build a DFS lineup around and should be in for this game.
Devin Vassell (knee) - doubtful
With Vassell set to miss another game, Jeremy Sochan and Keldon Johnson have some added value in San Antonio’s offense.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Herbert Jones (conditioning) - TBD
Jones didn’t play Friday despite being cleared, so his conditioning isn’t up to the mark yet. The Pelicans might hold him out again Saturday.
Detroit Pistons vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Rudy Gobert (illness) - TBD
Gobert was a late scratch Friday with an illness. If he sits again, Naz Reid is the big value play on this slate.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Tyrese Maxey (foot) - TBD
Maxey returned to the floor Friday, but struggled in his limited minutes. The 76ers might play him off the bench in a limited fashion again or just give him the night off.
Miami Heat vs. Utah Jazz
Jimmy Butler (injury management) - available
This is an all-time stunner for the Heat, who have made a player’s status clear ahead of time. There’s a good chance the team starts messing with this designation throughout the day but for now Butler is set to be in the lineup to close out 2022.