Who are the referees for Sugar Bowl: Kansas State vs. Alabama?

The Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2) take on the Kansas State Wildcats (10-3) in the Sugar Bowl on December 31 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Kickoff is set for noon ET. Alabama is a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is installed at 56.

Alabama will be looking to prove that they belonged in the College Football Playoff, while Big 12 champion Kansas State will be on the hunt for what would arguably be the biggest win of their season.

The officiating crew for the matchup comes from the Big Ten. Since Alabama represents the SEC and Kansas State enters from the Big 12, neither team will have in-conference referees on the field.

Here is the referee crew that has been assembled for the Sugar Bowl, which all come from the Big Ten Conference:

Referee: Larry Smith

Umpire: Ken Zelmanski

Head Lines: Ryan McDonald

Line Judge: Jeff Szink

Field Judge: Kyle DeBuse

Side Judge: Gaylon Williams

Back Judge: Dennis Morris

Center Judge: Tom Riepenhoff

Alternates: Kole Knueppel

Replay: Dave Witvoet

Communicator: Nick Baniel