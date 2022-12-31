Who are the referees for Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines and No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs face off in the Fiesta Bowl on December 31. In the first of two College Football Playoff semifinal games on New Years Eve, kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. ET from Glendale, Arizona. Michigan is a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is installed at 58.

Both teams will be looking to make their first national championship of the College Football Playoff era. The officiating crew comes from the SEC. Since Michigan represents the Big Ten and TCU hails from the Big 12, neither team will have referees from their conference on the field on Saturday.

Here is the referee crew that has been assembled for the 2022 Fiesta Bowl, who are all from the SEC:

Referee: Jason Autrey

Umpire: Brent Sowell

Head Lines: Nicholas Theriot

Line Judge: Michael Taylor

Field Judge: Daniel Gautreaux

Side Judge: Sean Petty

Back Judge: Martin Hankins

Center Judge: Chris Garner

Alternates: Scott Walker

Replay: David Almand

Communicator: Marc Gervais