Who are the referees for the Peach Bowl: Ohio State vs. Georgia?

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will face the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl on December 31 in the second of two College Football Playoff semifinals. The game is set to kick at 8:00 p.m. from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Bulldogs will be looking to qualify for their second national championship in a row after winning it all in January 2022. Georgia is a six-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is installed at 62.5.

The officiating crew for the game comes from the Pac-12 Conference. Since Georgia represents the SEC and Ohio State comes from the Big Ten, neither team will have referees from their conference on the field.

Here is the referee crew that has been assembled for the Peach Bowl, which all come from the Pac-12 Conference:

Referee: Chris Coyte

Umpire: Greg Adams

Head Lines: Darryl Johnson

Line Judge: Dale Keller

Field Judge: Steve Currie

Side Judge: Jeff Dahle

Back Judge: Joe Johnston

Center Judge: John Love

Alternates: Steve Strimling

Replay: Jerry Meyerhoff

Communicator: Terry Leyden