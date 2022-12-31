Iowa vs. Kentucky: Injuries, opt-outs, transfer portal entries for Music City Bowl

The Iowa Hawkeyes are taking on the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, Dec. 31 at noon ET in the Music City Bowl. Iowa is a field goal favorite in this one at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is sitting at a record low 31 points. That is due in part to Iowa playing in this game, but also due to the sizable number of notable names that won’t be playing due to various reasons. Injuries, transfer portal decisions, and NFL Draft declarations have shaken up both rosters.

The Hawkeyes will be short their starting quarterback, Spencer Petras, who is in recovery from a shoulder injury. They’re also without backup Alex Padilla, who is in the transfer portal. On the defensive side of the ball, safety Kaevon Merriweather has opted out of the game after declaring for the draft.

The Wildcats will also be short their own starting QB, as Will Levis is headed to the draft. He’s joined on the sidelines by cornerback Carrington Valentine and running back Christopher Rodriguez, Jr., both of whom are opting out to focus on their futures in the pros.

Key players that have opted-out, injuries for Music City Bowl

Iowa

QB Spencer Petras - Injury (Out)

QB Alex Padilla - Transfer portal

RB Gavin Williams - Transfer portal

WR Arland Bruce IV - Transfer portal

WR Keagan Johnson - Transfer portal

OL Josh Volk - Transfer portal

LB Jestin Jacobs - Transfer portal

CB Terry Roberts - Transfer portal

S Reggie Bracy - Transfer portal

S Kaevon Merriweather - NFL Draft

TE Sam LaPorta - Injury (Probable)

CB Cooper Dejean - Injury (Probable)

Kentucky

QB Will Levis - NFL Draft

RB Kavosiey Smoke - Transfer portal

RB Christopher Rodriguez, Jr. - NFL Draft

WR Chris Lewis - Transfer portal

WR Chauncey Magwood - Transfer portal

WR DeMarcus Harris - Transfer portal

TE Keaton Upshaw - Transfer portal

OG John Young - Transfer portal

OT Kiyaunta Goodwin - Transfer portal

CB Carrington Valentine - NFL Draft

RB Ramon Jefferson - Injury (Out)

WR Tayvion Robinson - Injury (Questionable)