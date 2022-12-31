Deuce Vaughn takes it 88 yards to the paint for K-State vs. Alabama

The Kansas State Wildcats went up 10-0 over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first quarter with a season-long rushing touchdown from All-American running back Deuce Vaughn, who took it 88 yards to the house. Vaughn is the only active player with 3,000 rushing yards and 1,200 receiving yards, which he has amassed over three years at K-State.

How could anyone not cheer for KSU RB Deuce Vaughn? What a stud.



88 yard rushing TD right into the teeth of the Alabama defense.



He could play RB on my team pic.twitter.com/sVzuFM9fP0 — Edgar Salmingo, Jr. ✌️ (@PanthersAnalyst) December 31, 2022

Vaughn has yet to announce whether he will declare for the NFL Draft or stay for a fourth year with the Wildcats. He has added over 1,400 rushing yards and another 378 receiving yards this season before the Sugar Bowl, finding the end zone 11 times in the regular season. Vaughn added over 100 rushing yards in the first quarter alone against Alabama on Saturday.