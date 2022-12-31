 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Deuce Vaughn takes it 88 yards to the paint for K-State vs. Alabama

The dynamic playmaker outsprints one of the best defenses in America for a huge score.

By grace.mcdermott Updated
Kansas State Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn runs up field during the Big 12 Championship game between the Kansas State Wildcats and TCU Horned Frogs on December 03, 2022 at AT&amp;T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Kansas State Wildcats went up 10-0 over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first quarter with a season-long rushing touchdown from All-American running back Deuce Vaughn, who took it 88 yards to the house. Vaughn is the only active player with 3,000 rushing yards and 1,200 receiving yards, which he has amassed over three years at K-State.

Vaughn has yet to announce whether he will declare for the NFL Draft or stay for a fourth year with the Wildcats. He has added over 1,400 rushing yards and another 378 receiving yards this season before the Sugar Bowl, finding the end zone 11 times in the regular season. Vaughn added over 100 rushing yards in the first quarter alone against Alabama on Saturday.

