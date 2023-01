After two epic national semifinals, the TCU Horned Frogs will face the Georgia Bulldogs from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on January 9. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

The Horned Frogs (13-1) shocked the Michigan Wolverines 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl, while the Georgia Bulldogs (14-0) survived a last second field goal attempt to escape 42-41 from the Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome.

TCU vs. Georgia opening odds

Spread: Georgia -13.5

Total: 62.5

Moneyline: Georgia - 500, TCU +400