The first touchdown of the 2022 College Football Playoff semifinals goes to TCU. Sophomore safety Bud Clark intercepted a JJ McCarthy pass intended for WR Ronnie Bell and ran it back into the Horned Frogs’ end zone. The completed extra point made it 7-0.

DON’T COUNT OUT CINDERELLA



The No. 2 Wolverines are taking on the No. 3 Horned Frogs at the Fiesta Bowl. The game is available to watch on ESPN.