The grass at the Fiesta Bowl isn’t good enough for a national semifinal

You’d think you can control the quality of the grass in a dome with tens of millions of dollars available, but apparently not.

By Collin Sherwin

The College Football Playoff logo on the field at the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The grass on the field at the Fiesta Bowl may be a cause for some concern as players and referees at the Michigan-TCU game have visibly slipped on the field in the first quarter.

State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals, uses a roll-out natural grass field as opposed to artificial turf. The stadium has a roof, so the outdoor weather doesn’t necessarily affect the quality of the grass field.

You could even say it had something to do with the Pick 6 from JJ McCarthy to open the scoring, as look at the route taken by Michigan’s Ronnie Bell here. You can’t cut if you can’t plant.

We’ll see if the sidelines can adjust to the Turf Monster, as the cleat-changing tool will be out from both equipment managers early and often it appears.

