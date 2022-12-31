The grass at the Fiesta Bowl isn’t good enough for a national semifinal

The grass on the field at the Fiesta Bowl may be a cause for some concern as players and referees at the Michigan-TCU game have visibly slipped on the field in the first quarter.

Michigan and TCU referee is tweakin. Shoe completely falls off pic.twitter.com/Pube28SRLm — choke (@cartermacg) December 31, 2022

This playing surface is not up to par for a national semifinal. Dudes slipping all over. — Bud Elliott (@BudElliott3) December 31, 2022

State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals, uses a roll-out natural grass field as opposed to artificial turf. The stadium has a roof, so the outdoor weather doesn’t necessarily affect the quality of the grass field.

You could even say it had something to do with the Pick 6 from JJ McCarthy to open the scoring, as look at the route taken by Michigan’s Ronnie Bell here. You can’t cut if you can’t plant.

We’ll see if the sidelines can adjust to the Turf Monster, as the cleat-changing tool will be out from both equipment managers early and often it appears.