TCU RB Kendre Miller attempting to play through knee injury in Fiesta Bowl vs. Michigan

Update: Miller is back on the field in the second half, playing through a right knee injury.

TCU running back Kendre Miller sustained a leg injury in the second quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal against the Michigan Wolverines. The Fiesta Bowl is being played at State Farm Stadium, which uses natural grass on the field rather than artificial turf. While most players are slipping around, Miller’s injury appeared to come after his leg got twisted on a tackle.

Kendre Miller was banged up on his last carry, was getting looked at on the sidelines. He's up and moving around, I think he's okay. — S. Johnson (@StevenMJohnson_) December 31, 2022

Miller leads the Horned Frogs this season with over 1,300 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. Before the injury, he had added 56 yards over seven carries against the Wolverines. He was able to walk independently on the sideline after the injury.

Updates to come.