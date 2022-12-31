 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who is TCU playing in College Football Playoff National Championship Game?

TCU defeated Michigan in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Eve. Here’s who they will play next for the national championship.

By lance.cartelli
TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan looks to throw against the Michigan Wolverines in the second half of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022-23 College Football Playoff started out with a bang on New Year’s Eve with the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs upsetting the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines to advance to the CFP National Championship Game on Monday, January 9.

With the victory, Max Duggan and TCU will advance to play either the No. 1-seeded Georgia Bulldogs or the No. 4-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes to determine the national champion.

If the Horned Frogs battle it out with the Bulldogs, Georgia is expected to be a heavy favorite, with a double-digit line likely. The Buckeyes are also expected to be more than a touchdown favorite if they advance to play TCU.

A TCU-Georgia matchup would be just the fifth time the two programs clashed since 1942. The Horned Frogs are winless in four matchups, with their most recent tilt ending in a 31-23 loss to the Dawgs.

Since 1937, TCU and Ohio State have met six times, with the Horned Frogs going 1-5-1. TCU lost to Ohio State 40-28 in their most recent matchup in 2018.

If TCU can somehow upset their next opponent and win a national championship, it’d be their first title since 1938.

