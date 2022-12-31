Who is TCU playing in College Football Playoff National Championship Game?

The 2022-23 College Football Playoff started out with a bang on New Year’s Eve with the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs upsetting the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines to advance to the CFP National Championship Game on Monday, January 9.

With the victory, Max Duggan and TCU will advance to play either the No. 1-seeded Georgia Bulldogs or the No. 4-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes to determine the national champion.

If the Horned Frogs battle it out with the Bulldogs, Georgia is expected to be a heavy favorite, with a double-digit line likely. The Buckeyes are also expected to be more than a touchdown favorite if they advance to play TCU.

A TCU-Georgia matchup would be just the fifth time the two programs clashed since 1942. The Horned Frogs are winless in four matchups, with their most recent tilt ending in a 31-23 loss to the Dawgs.

Since 1937, TCU and Ohio State have met six times, with the Horned Frogs going 1-5-1. TCU lost to Ohio State 40-28 in their most recent matchup in 2018.

If TCU can somehow upset their next opponent and win a national championship, it’d be their first title since 1938.