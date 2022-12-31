Who is Georgia playing in College Football Playoff National Championship Game?

The College Football Playoff semifinals concluded with the Peach Bowl on Saturday night, where the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs edged the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes 42-41 in Atlanta. The Dawgs put up 18 points in the fourth quarter to come back late and missed Ohio State field goal in the final seconds allowed them to survive

With the win, Georgia has advanced to the College Football Playoff Championship Game on January 9, where they will face the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. TCU upset Michigan in a wild 51-45 shootout in the Fiesta Bowl that same day, earning the opportunity the play for a national title.

This will be just the fourth time Georgia has played TCU in its history, with the Bulldogs owning a 4-0 record over the Horned Frogs. Their most recent matchup came in 2016 when the Dawgs won a 31-23 affair at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis. Interesting full circle moment as that was head coach Kirby Smart’s first bowl victory as the leader of the program

Georgia opens as a 13.5 point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.