Dee Winters’ Pick 6 gives TCU a three-score lead over Michigan in Fiesta Bowl

Dee Winters of the TCU Horned Frogs might have made the biggest play of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl, with his interception and touchdown return of Michigan Wolverines quarterback JJ McCarthy giving Horned Frogs a 34-16 lead late in the third quarter of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl.

UH OH!!!



DEE WINTERS TO DEE HOUSE!!



ANOTHER PICK 6 & THE FROGS ARE JUMPIN!!!



34-16 T C U & STILL 2 MINUTES LEFT IN THE 3RD QUARTER!!



It was the second TD-INT of the day for the Frogs of McCarthy, when added to the one by Bud Clark in the first quarter. For a team that came in as a 7.5-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook, the ability to convert turnovers into points has been massive as they try and spring one of the bigger upsets we’ve seen in the history of the College Football Playoff.

The Frogs have turned the ball over three times themselves, with two Max Duggan passes tipped up in the air by his receivers and becoming turnovers. But they’ve been able to hold the Wolverines to field goals instead of touchdowns, and that’s the difference so far.