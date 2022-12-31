Robert Griffin III’s wife goes into labor during Fiesta Bowl, he sprints away from broadcast

Robert Griffin III won’t ever forget the Fiesta Bowl, even though he never played in it.

Check out the former Baylor and NFL quarterback get a phone call telling him his wife is in labor, then sprint from the sideline on his way to the hospital!

Griffin did run a 4.41 at the NFL Combine, and it looks like he’s still got some wheels. And for someone that said not that long ago he’d still pick up the phone if it wasn’t his pregnant wife calling, but also an NFL front office, he might be onto something.

WIFE IS IN LABOR!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Kep0Ek51vU — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 1, 2023

The TCU Horned Frogs are in the midst of pulling an upset of the Michigan Wolverines early in the fourth quarter, but that might not be the biggest surprise amongst the ESPN crew today.