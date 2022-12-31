 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Robert Griffin III’s wife goes into labor during Fiesta Bowl, he sprints away from broadcast

The former Baylor and NFL quarterback showed his wheels as he found out his wife is in labor.

ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III throws prior to the Orange Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines at Hard Rock Stadium.

Robert Griffin III won’t ever forget the Fiesta Bowl, even though he never played in it.

Check out the former Baylor and NFL quarterback get a phone call telling him his wife is in labor, then sprint from the sideline on his way to the hospital!

Griffin did run a 4.41 at the NFL Combine, and it looks like he’s still got some wheels. And for someone that said not that long ago he’d still pick up the phone if it wasn’t his pregnant wife calling, but also an NFL front office, he might be onto something.

The TCU Horned Frogs are in the midst of pulling an upset of the Michigan Wolverines early in the fourth quarter, but that might not be the biggest surprise amongst the ESPN crew today.

