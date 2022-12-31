Will Michigan part ways with Jim Harbaugh after Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU?

The Michigan Wolverines fell 51-45 to the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2023 Fiesta Bowl on Satudray night in Glendale, Arizona.

And with the loss, so likely went head coach Jim Harbuagh’s best chance to win a national championship in eight seasons at his alma mater. With a team full of upperclassmen, as well as a solid legacy after claiming back-to-back Big Ten conference championships and wins over Ohio State in the last two seasons, is this finally the time Harbaugh decides to decamp once again for the NFL?

Harbaugh previously was the head coach at FCS San Diego, and then for four seasons at Stanford. He left for the San Francisco 49ers of the NFL in 2011, and was one play away from beating his brother John and the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII in 2013. After just one more season in the pros, the allure of helping bring Block M back to glory was too much to turn down. So was the record-setting contract at the time.

Harbaugh currently makes about $7 million a year in Ann Arbor, with an announced deal that runs through 2026. But also has to deal with the hassles and lifestyle of being a collegiate head coach. That’s generally considered a much more taxing job personally due to the unyielding pressure of recruiting, especially in the era of the transfer portal.

If he were to make the move, one NFL job is open as of now, and you can expect several more on Black Monday, scheduled for January 9 this season.