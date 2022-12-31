Jim Harbaugh’s clock management questioned by father Jack during Fiesta Bowl

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines had their College Football Playoff title hopes dashed on Saturday, falling to the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in a wild 51-45 shootout at the Fiesta Bowl. A point of controversy that came at the end of the game was UM head coach Jim Harbaugh’s clock management...or lack there of.

TCU had the ball with just over a minute left and instead of using his timeouts, Harbaugh elected to let the clock run in hopes of getting a stop and preserving as much time as possible for his offense on one final drive. While one can understand where he was coming from, his strategy was criticized all over social media and in the stands. One of those people questioning him...his own father Jack Harbaugh apparently.

Jack Harbaugh stands up and says "Jim, what are you doing?" #GoBlue #CFP pic.twitter.com/QytfFfjUWZ — Scoop Walsh (@scoopwalsh) January 1, 2023

Yeah, not a ringing endorsement from the elder Harbaugh, who has nearly four decades of coaching experience under his belt. Between this and some of the questionable decisions Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has made over the last few years, I’m sure Jack finds himself muttering this a lot these days.