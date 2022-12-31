 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Georgia TE Darnell Washington injured, status for rest of Peach Bowl vs. Ohio State

The backup TE for the Dawgs defense is on crutches on the sideline

By Collin Sherwin
Georgia Bulldogs tight end Darnell Washington reacts after his touchdown reception against the LSU Tigers during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Darnell Washington is on crutches in the Peach Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes, and will not return in Atlanta on Saturday night.

Washington had just one catch for nine yards in the game, but for the season he has 26 receptions for 417 yards and two touchdowns. He’s mostly played at Robin to Brock Bowers as Batman at the position, but it’s still a big loss for the Dawgs as they attempt to reach the national championship game.

