Georgia TE Darnell Washington injured, status for rest of Peach Bowl vs. Ohio State

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Darnell Washington is on crutches in the Peach Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes, and will not return in Atlanta on Saturday night.

Washington had just one catch for nine yards in the game, but for the season he has 26 receptions for 417 yards and two touchdowns. He’s mostly played at Robin to Brock Bowers as Batman at the position, but it’s still a big loss for the Dawgs as they attempt to reach the national championship game.