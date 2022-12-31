Ohio State TE Cade Stover injured, status for rest of Peach Bowl vs. Ohio State

No. 4 Ohio State is rolling in the second half of its College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against No. 1 Georgia and may have to finish the job without one of its offensive playmakers.

OSU tight end Cade Stover exited the game earlier with a back injury and has not returned to the action in the Peach Bowl. We’ll take a look at his status at the moment.

Cade Stover injury updates

Stover is out for the rest of the game as he has been transported to a local hospital in Atlanta for back spasms. He hauled in a single reception for seven yards in the first quarter before exiting the game. This would obviously leave his status up in the air for the national title game should Ohio State hold on to their lead.

The senior from Lexington, OH, earned Third Team All-Big Ten honors this year, hauling in 40 receptions for 406 yards and five touchdowns.