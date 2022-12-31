 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. injured, status for rest of Peach Bowl vs. Georgia

The No. 1 receiver in the game is down, and we don’t know if he’ll returned.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second quarter of the 2022 Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Update 11:23 pm: On the ensuing drive, Harrison did not return to the field.

Update 11:07 pm: Marvin Harrison Jr. does not have his helmet, but is still giving instructions to his teammates on the sidelines according to ESPN’s Holly Rowe.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was injured in the third quarter of the Peach Bowl vs. the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night.

Marvin Harrison Jr. injury updates

While the hit was originally flagged for targeting, it was reversed on replay. Ohio State leads 38-24 with 31 seconds left in the third quarter.

Harrison heads to the sidelines with five catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns. He’s been by far the biggest skill position threat for the Buckeyes both in this game and all season long.

For the season, Harrison has 72 receptions for 1157 yards and 12 touchdowns.

