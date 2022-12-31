When is the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship?

Following an absolutely wild day of semifinals on New Year’s Eve, the 2023 College Football National Championship is set. The TCU Horned Frogs will take on the Georgia Bulldogs on January 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The No. 3-seeded TCU Horned Frogs enter as a 13.5-point underdog against the defending national champions. TCU upset the No. 2-seeded Michigan Wolverines, 51-45, while Georgia narrowly defeated the No. 4-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes following a game-winning touchdown pass by Georgia’s Stetson Bennett.

The initial point total is set at 63.5 points. Georgia is -540 on the moneyline while TCU is +420.

The title game tilt will be broadcast on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, January 9 as the Bulldogs try to repeat as national champions.

College Football Playoff National Championship info

Date: January 9, 2023

Kick-off time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Opening odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Georgia -13.5

Total: 63.5

Moneyline: Georgia -540, TCU +420