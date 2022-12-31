Ohio State misses a field goal to advance to the national championship

The Ohio State Buckeyes had to make a 50-yard field goal to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game over the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl on Saturday night in Atlanta.

But the Bucks Noah Ruggles, who was 15-17 on field goals this season entering tonights game, and 69-70 on PAT’s pulled it well left.

NOAH RUGGLES MISSES IT FOR THE WIN



COLLEGE. KICKERS.pic.twitter.com/mWUqoyGlBh — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) January 1, 2023

Georgia advances to their second straight national championship with a 42-41 victory.

It will likely be the last kick of Ruggles collegiate career, as the transfer from North Carolina has played five seasons of college football, two of them in Columbus. It’s only the fourth missed field goal of his two seasons as the primary kicker for Ohio State.

The Steinbrenner High graduate from Tampa, Florida was the No. 9 ranked kicker by 247Sports in his 2018 class. And no one should have to live with the fallout from this one, but hopefully there’s a chance for him to continue his career somewhere, be it in college for professional football.