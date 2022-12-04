 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Opening odds for Week 14 of the NFL season

We’ve got an early look at Week 14 point spreads as the NFL wraps up Week 14.

By David Fucillo
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) rolls out during the National Football League game between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills on November 6, 2022 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 14. This will be the final bye week, with six teams sidelined. However, even with fewer games, we get four matchups of teams either with a winning record or leading their division (Bucs).

Arguably the biggest game of Week 14 will be Jets vs. Bills in Buffalo. The Bills are two games up on the Jets, but New York claimed a win in their first meeting back in Week 9. Eagles-Giants gives Philadelphia a chance to move a step closer to a division championship, while Bucs-49ers will feature NFC division leaders facing off.

DraftKings Sportsbook unveiled lookahead lines earlier this week, which they subsequently pulled down once Week 13’s 1 p.m. slate got underway. Below, we’ve included the lookahead line and the current lines once as they re-open.

Here’s our full list of Week 14 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update as odds continue re-opening on Sunday evening.

Raiders vs. Rams

December 4

Point spread: Raiders -5
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Raiders -205, Rams +175

November 29

Point spread: Raiders -4
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Raiders -205, Rams +175

Ravens vs. Steelers

December 4

Point spread: TBD — pending Lamar Jackson news
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

November 29

Point spread: Ravens -4.5
Point total: 41
Moneyline: Ravens -175, Steelers +150

Jets vs. Bills

December 4

Point spread: Bills -9.5
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Bills -460, Jets +370

November 29

Point spread: Bills -9.5
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Bills -460, Jets +370

Jaguars vs. Titans

December 4

Point spread: Titans -3.5
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Titans -180, Jaguars +155

November 29

Point spread: Titans -4
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Titans -205, Jaguars +175

Texans vs. Cowboys

December 4

Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

November 29

Point spread: Cowboys -14
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Cowboys -900, Texans +625

Eagles vs. Giants

December 4

Point spread: Eagles -6.5
Point total: 44.5
Moneyline: Eagles -275, Giants +230

November 29

Point spread: Eagles -6
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Eagles -250, Giants +210

Vikings vs. Lions

December 4

Point spread: Vikings -2.5
Point total: 51.5
Moneyline: Vikings -140, Lions +120

November 29

Point spread: Vikings -3
Point total: 51
Moneyline: Vikings -150, Lions +130

Browns vs. Bengals

December 4

Point spread: Bengals -4
Point total: 49.5
Moneyline: Bengals -195, Browns +165

November 29

Point spread: Bengals -3.5
Point total: 48.5
Moneyline: Bengals -180, Browns +155

Dolphins vs. Chargers

December 4

Point spread: Dolphins -1.5
Point total: 51.5
Moneyline: Dolphins -120, Chargers +100

November 29

Point spread: Dolphins -1
Point total: 51.5
Moneyline: Dolphins -120, Chargers +100

Bucs vs. 49ers

December 4

Point spread: TBD — pending 49ers QB situation
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

November 29

Point spread: 49ers -6.5
Point total: 41.5
Moneyline: 49ers -255, Bucs +215

Panthers vs. Seahawks

December 4

Point spread: Seahawks -6
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Seahawks -250, Panthers +210

November 29

Point spread: Seahawks -7
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Seahawks -295, Panthers +245

Chiefs vs. Broncos

December 4

Point spread: Chiefs -8
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -365, Broncos +300

November 29

Point spread: Chiefs -7
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -300, Broncos +250

Patriots vs. Cardinals

December 4

Point spread: Patriots -1.5
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Patriots -115, Cardinals -105

November 29

Point spread: Patriots -2
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Patriots -125, Cardinals +105

More From DraftKings Nation