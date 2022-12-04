Opening odds for Week 14 of the NFL season

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 14. This will be the final bye week, with six teams sidelined. However, even with fewer games, we get four matchups of teams either with a winning record or leading their division (Bucs).

Arguably the biggest game of Week 14 will be Jets vs. Bills in Buffalo. The Bills are two games up on the Jets, but New York claimed a win in their first meeting back in Week 9. Eagles-Giants gives Philadelphia a chance to move a step closer to a division championship, while Bucs-49ers will feature NFC division leaders facing off.

DraftKings Sportsbook unveiled lookahead lines earlier this week, which they subsequently pulled down once Week 13’s 1 p.m. slate got underway. Below, we’ve included the lookahead line and the current lines once as they re-open.

Here’s our full list of Week 14 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update as odds continue re-opening on Sunday evening.

December 4

Point spread: Raiders -5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Raiders -205, Rams +175

November 29

Point spread: Raiders -4

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Raiders -205, Rams +175

December 4

Point spread: TBD — pending Lamar Jackson news

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

November 29

Point spread: Ravens -4.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Ravens -175, Steelers +150

December 4

Point spread: Bills -9.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Bills -460, Jets +370

November 29

Point spread: Bills -9.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Bills -460, Jets +370

December 4

Point spread: Titans -3.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Titans -180, Jaguars +155

November 29

Point spread: Titans -4

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Titans -205, Jaguars +175

December 4

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

November 29

Point spread: Cowboys -14

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -900, Texans +625

December 4

Point spread: Eagles -6.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Eagles -275, Giants +230

November 29

Point spread: Eagles -6

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Eagles -250, Giants +210

December 4

Point spread: Vikings -2.5

Point total: 51.5

Moneyline: Vikings -140, Lions +120

November 29

Point spread: Vikings -3

Point total: 51

Moneyline: Vikings -150, Lions +130

December 4

Point spread: Bengals -4

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: Bengals -195, Browns +165

November 29

Point spread: Bengals -3.5

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Bengals -180, Browns +155

December 4

Point spread: Dolphins -1.5

Point total: 51.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -120, Chargers +100

November 29

Point spread: Dolphins -1

Point total: 51.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -120, Chargers +100

December 4

Point spread: TBD — pending 49ers QB situation

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

November 29

Point spread: 49ers -6.5

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: 49ers -255, Bucs +215

December 4

Point spread: Seahawks -6

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -250, Panthers +210

November 29

Point spread: Seahawks -7

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -295, Panthers +245

December 4

Point spread: Chiefs -8

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -365, Broncos +300

November 29

Point spread: Chiefs -7

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -300, Broncos +250

December 4

Point spread: Patriots -1.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Patriots -115, Cardinals -105

November 29

Point spread: Patriots -2

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Patriots -125, Cardinals +105