Opening odds for Week 14 of the NFL season

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 14. This will be the final bye week, with six teams sidelined. However, even with fewer games, we get four matchups of teams either with a winning record or leading their division (Bucs).
Arguably the biggest game of Week 14 will be Jets vs. Bills in Buffalo. The Bills are two games up on the Jets, but New York claimed a win in their first meeting back in Week 9. Eagles-Giants gives Philadelphia a chance to move a step closer to a division championship, while Bucs-49ers will feature NFC division leaders facing off.
DraftKings Sportsbook unveiled lookahead lines earlier this week, which they subsequently pulled down once Week 13’s 1 p.m. slate got underway. Below, we’ve included the lookahead line and the current lines once as they re-open.
Here’s our full list of Week 14 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update as odds continue re-opening on Sunday evening.
Raiders vs. Rams
December 4
Point spread: Raiders -5
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Raiders -205, Rams +175
November 29
Point spread: Raiders -4
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Raiders -205, Rams +175
Ravens vs. Steelers
December 4
Point spread: TBD — pending Lamar Jackson news
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
November 29
Point spread: Ravens -4.5
Point total: 41
Moneyline: Ravens -175, Steelers +150
Jets vs. Bills
December 4
Point spread: Bills -9.5
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Bills -460, Jets +370
November 29
Point spread: Bills -9.5
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Bills -460, Jets +370
Jaguars vs. Titans
December 4
Point spread: Titans -3.5
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Titans -180, Jaguars +155
November 29
Point spread: Titans -4
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Titans -205, Jaguars +175
Texans vs. Cowboys
December 4
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
November 29
Point spread: Cowboys -14
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Cowboys -900, Texans +625
Eagles vs. Giants
December 4
Point spread: Eagles -6.5
Point total: 44.5
Moneyline: Eagles -275, Giants +230
November 29
Point spread: Eagles -6
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Eagles -250, Giants +210
Vikings vs. Lions
December 4
Point spread: Vikings -2.5
Point total: 51.5
Moneyline: Vikings -140, Lions +120
November 29
Point spread: Vikings -3
Point total: 51
Moneyline: Vikings -150, Lions +130
Browns vs. Bengals
December 4
Point spread: Bengals -4
Point total: 49.5
Moneyline: Bengals -195, Browns +165
November 29
Point spread: Bengals -3.5
Point total: 48.5
Moneyline: Bengals -180, Browns +155
Dolphins vs. Chargers
December 4
Point spread: Dolphins -1.5
Point total: 51.5
Moneyline: Dolphins -120, Chargers +100
November 29
Point spread: Dolphins -1
Point total: 51.5
Moneyline: Dolphins -120, Chargers +100
Bucs vs. 49ers
December 4
Point spread: TBD — pending 49ers QB situation
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
November 29
Point spread: 49ers -6.5
Point total: 41.5
Moneyline: 49ers -255, Bucs +215
Panthers vs. Seahawks
December 4
Point spread: Seahawks -6
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Seahawks -250, Panthers +210
November 29
Point spread: Seahawks -7
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Seahawks -295, Panthers +245
Chiefs vs. Broncos
December 4
Point spread: Chiefs -8
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -365, Broncos +300
November 29
Point spread: Chiefs -7
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -300, Broncos +250
Patriots vs. Cardinals
December 4
Point spread: Patriots -1.5
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Patriots -115, Cardinals -105
November 29
Point spread: Patriots -2
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Patriots -125, Cardinals +105