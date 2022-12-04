Best DFS lineup strategy for Colts-Cowboys on Sunday Night Football

We have made it to Week 13 of the NFL season. The Sunday slate will wrap up with the Indianapolis Colts and the Dallas Cowboys taking part in this week’s edition of Sunday Night Football. Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET, with the game airing on NBC.

Injuries

The Colts have already ruled out CB Kenny Moore (ankle) and T Braden Smith (illness). Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (knee) and TE Jalani Woods (shoulder, quadricep) are listed as questionable.

Dallas has yet to rule out any players. Linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring), DT Quinton Bohanna (knee), CB Trevon Diggs (illness), WR Michael Gallup (illness) and S Jayron Kearse (shoulder) are listed as questionable.

Captain’s Chair

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys — $15,300

This is a tough DFS slate to try and find value. Very few players have upside, so you have to capitalize on it where you can. Prescott has upside in a tough matchup due to his supporting cast of teammates. The Colts' defense is allowing middle-of-the-road DFS points to opposing quarterbacks, so look for Prescott to try and take advantage where he can.

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts — $14,400

Pittman has been the Colts’ best wide receiver this season. He has played in 11 games this season Pittman has 74 receptions on 103 targets for 739 yards and two touchdowns. While he hasn’t found the endzone as much as you’d like, he retains his value from his high target share. As stout as the Cowboys' defense is, Pittman should see double-digit targets and be worthy of a Captain’s Chair.

Value Plays

Chase McLaughlin, K, Indianapolis Colts — $4,000

Whenever we have bad DFS options, more times than not, the kickers shine. The Cowboys' defense has done well keeping opponents out of the endzone. The Colts' offense is already bad, so they are more likely to be looking at field goal attempts if they hope to score Sunday night. The Dallas defense allows the 10th most DFS points per game to kickers.

Dallas D/ST — $6,200

The Dallas Defense is one of the better units in the league at all three levels. They are stout at stopping the run as well as limiting the pass. We saw last week how poor the Indy offensive line is, and the Cowboys should be able to take advantage. Even though they aren’t much of a “value” when it comes to cost, Indy is allowing the second most DFS points to D/STs, so put the Dallas D/ST in your lineup.