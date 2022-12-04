2 QBs to start and 2 QBs to fade in Week 13 fantasy football

Week 13 is upon us. Depending on your league’s settings, you could only have two weeks before the fantasy football playoffs. The week gets started with the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills for this week’s Thursday Night Football matchup and continues on Sunday, Dec. 4 with a loaded slate. Here are two quarterbacks to start and two to fade as we get into Week 13 of the fantasy football season.

Quarterback Starts

Lawrence just led Jaguars to a big win over the Baltimore Ravens. He finished 29 of 37 passing for 321 yards and three touchdowns. He doesn’t add much dual-threat value on the ground, but Lawrence has been airing out the ball this season. The Lions’ defense is giving up the most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, making Lawrence a start this week.

Garoppolo banged up his knee in Week 12 but should be good to go this week. While he doesn’t have the highest ceiling, it is hard to ignore his floor. He has at least 222 yards passing in each of his last four games and has seven touchdowns with no interceptions in that span. He should be able to light up the Dolphins' defense this week.

Quarterback Sits

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. Denver Broncos

This is going to be a hot take, but it feels like you should be able to find a quarterback with a better matchup. Jackson and the Ravens will face the Broncos' defense giving up the second-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Yes, Jackson has his rushing upside, but his passing has fallen off since Week 3. He has over 210 passing yards in only two of his last eight games. I think we see Jackson take a step back this week.

Fields is dealing with a shoulder injury that saw him miss the team’s Week 12 game. Prior to his injury, he had been running the ball exceptionally well. While this gives him weekly upside, his passing has taken a downturn. Starting wide receiver Darnell Mooney is out for the year, so things won’t get easier going forward for Fields. Against the Packers, who are giving up the 10th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, I’m downgrading Fields.