3 RBs to start and 3 RBs to fade in Week 13 fantasy football

We have made it to Week 13 of the NFL season. While you may not be thinking of the fantasy football playoffs, you should be as they are coming up. Depending on league settings, they could start as soon as Week 15, so now is the time to make a playoff push. With that in mind, here are three running backs to start and three to sit for Week 13 fantasy football lineups.

Running Back Starts

Hunt has not had a great season this year from a fantasy perspective. He has largely been overshadowed by Nick Chubb, which was to be expected, but Hunt was supposed to have some value too. While he hasn’t had much success recently, he will have a new quarterback under center and has a great matchup. The Texans' defense is giving up the most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs giving him flex appeal.

Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns

Pierce has been a huge surprise for the Texans' offense this season. The rookie was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft but has taken over as the starter for Houston. Between his high carry rate and productive yardage numbers, he was a must-start for most of the season. Pierce has run into a roadblock the last two weeks and has combined for 16 rushing yards and 17 receiving yards between the two games. He should turn it around this week, facing the Browns, who give up the second-most fantasy points per game to running backs.

The Rams have lost five games in a row and could have another week where Matthew Stafford isn't playing. This stunts their offense and saw third-string quarterback Bryce Perkins lead the team in rushing in Week 12. Akers has a much better matchup in Week 13 against the Seahawks, who allow the third most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.

Running Back Sits

Sanders has been overshadowed this season in the Eagles' offense, and it is easy to see why. With Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith around him, it has been hard for him to stand out. It will be even tougher this week facing the Titans, who give up the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs. Throw in the Brown revenge game and how much the Titans give up the pass, and Sanders is in line for a bad game.

When you look at matchups for fantasy football, you either look for a player that has a good matchup or a high workload. Murray has cracked lineups because he has been getting more work since the team waived Melvin Gordon and added Chase Edmonds to IR. Murray had 13 carries for 92 yards in his last game, but it will be hard to replicate that performance as the Ravens are giving up the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.

Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens vs. Denver Broncos

The Gus Bus returned from injury and wasted little time having an impact for your lineups. He had 16 carries for 52 yards and a touchdown. Edwards’ time as the lead running back in the offense is coming to a close as JK Dobbins’ practice window has been opened. Regardless if Dobbins is activated for this week, Edwards has a tough matchup against the Broncos' defense, allowing the 11th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.