2 WRs to start and 2 WRs to fade in Week 13 fantasy football

The fantasy football season carries on with Week 13 as a win or loss this week can change the trajectory of the playoff race. Last week’s NFL slate saw a number of big performances from receivers that could carry over into this week, while some matchups on the schedule offer cause for concern. These are a few receiver names to fire up in fantasy lineups and a couple to stray away from for Week 13.

Wide receiver starts

The Jets’ change at quarterback seems to have worked well with their rookie wideout putting together a season-high performance in the aftermath. Wilson finished with a monster 26.4 PPR fantasy points, with 95 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and he has an excellent chance of seeing equal success this week. The Vikings give up the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing receivers with an average of 24.6 per game.

Give credit where credit is due: the Steelers have a knack for drafting wide receivers. Pickens seems to be the latest example of their success as he continues to display his rise toward becoming Pittsburgh’s WR1. The rookie has now posted three-straight games with double-digit fantasy points and appears to be forming excellent chemistry with Kenny Pickett. He should have tremendous upside against a Falcons defense that gives up the third-most fantasy points to receivers and ranks 28th in pass defense.

Wide receiver sits

Drake London, Atlanta Falcons vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

London has surpassed double-digit fantasy points just once in his last eight games and has clearly cooled off after a promising start to the season. It doesn’t help that the Falcons rank third in rushing attempts while they sit second-to-last in pass attempts this season. Perhaps the absence of Kyle Pitts means London elevates himself in the pecking order, but it could be for naught against a Steelers defense that has improved in pass protection over the past few weeks, as well as welcoming back star edge rusher TJ Watt.

Davis has put together some strong performances over the course of the season, but the number of highs has come with some duds as well. Take for instance his performance last week, in which he finished with 38 receiving yards on four catches for a decent 7.8 PPR fantasy points. He’s proven to put up big numbers, but that seems slim in a Thursday night showdown with the Patriots. New England allows the sixth-fewest fantasy points against receivers and has the ninth-ranked passing defense in the NFL.