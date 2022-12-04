2 defenses to start, 2 D/STs to fade in Week 13 fantasy football

Week 13 will continue on Sunday, Dec. 4. Even if it doesn’t feel like it, the end of the season is nearing. While it seems like the fantasy football playoffs are way off, they could start as early as Week 15, depending on your league settings. It is as important as ever to maximize the potential of your starting lineup. With that in mind, here are two defenses/special teams to start and two to sit for your Week 13 fantasy football lineups.

D/ST Starts

The Rams' offense has taken a giant step back this season due to injuries. It is looking like we will see Bryce Perkins under center again, and they will still be without Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson. The Seahawks' defense is a hard unit to trust, but you can’t take anything away from their matchup.

The Browns' defense hasn’t been as good as they were supposed to be this season. All eyes are going to be on quarterback Deshaun Watson’s return to Houston, but don’t overlook the Browns D/ST in this matchup. The Texans seem destined for the first overall pick this year, and their offense has been one of the worst in the league, so take advantage of the upside here.

D/ST Sits

The 49ers usually have one of the stronger defensive units in the league. In Week 13, they will take on the Dolphins' offense that likes to air the ball out to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. It is tough to stop this team from scoring, even with the best defensive units out there. While the 49ers are likely a defense that you typically set and forget, I’d look for a different option this week.

The Broncos' offense has been bad and hasn’t been able to give their defense a break. We are used to seeing the Denver D/ST being a stout option against opponents, but not this week. Even though Baltimore has seen Lamar Jackson take a step back due to the injuries to the offense, the team is still scoring. The Broncos are too risky of a play this week in their matchup.