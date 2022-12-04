2 kickers to start and 2 kickers to fade in Week 13 fantasy football

We are in Week 13 of the NFL season. While it may not seem like the fantasy football playoffs are close, they could start as soon as Week 15, depending on your league size and settings. Kickers are often one of the more streamed positions in fantasy football. With not much time left to make a playoff push, here are two kickers to start and two to sit for your Week 13 fantasy football lineups.

Kicker Starts

Butker has had a roller-coaster season but has suffered from the Chiefs' offense taking a step back from the dominance we are accustomed to. Butker has seen fewer opportunities but has a great matchup this week. The Bengals' defense is allowing the most fantasy points per game to opposing kickers. Fire up Butker in your lineups this week.

Myers is typically Mr. Reliable when it comes to field goals. He can hit longer kicks but is more known for his accuracy. He has been a little overshadowed this season by the Seahawks' success, but he should have a good game this week. The Rams are allowing the seventh-most fantasy points per game to kickers, and Myers should be started this week.

Kicker Sits

Sanders is typically a start for fantasy football, but the 49ers are a tough matchup. The Dolphins’ offense has shown that they can run with anybody this season, but it is still expected that Sanders won’t get too many field goal attempts. San Francisco is allowing the fewest fantasy points per game to opposing kickers. There should be kickers with better matchups available so that you can sit Sanders.

Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers vs. Miami Dolphins

The veteran Gould is having a resurgent season and a good year up to this point. The 49ers' offense has found its stride since acquiring running back Christian McCaffrey ahead of the 2022 trade deadline. They are moving the ball better and scoring more touchdowns which have, in turn, caused fewer field goal attempts for Gould. The Dolphins are allowing the third-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing kickers.