What 2023 NFL Draft order looks like coming out of Week 13

We take a look at what the 2023 NFL Draft order will look like after the Week 13 football games.

By David Fucillo
Aidan Hutchinson #97 of the Detroit Lions in action against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Ford Field on November 24, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

We have made it to Week 13 of the NFL season. There is a loaded slate of games that have playoff implications. While some teams are looking to make that playoff push with only five weeks to go, other teams are likely accepting their fates and turning their attention to the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Houston Texans will retain the No. 1 overall pick heading into Week 14 regardless of their result against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The Chicago Bears will face the Green Bay Packers, who find themselves in unfamiliar territory in the projected top 10. A win this week will help one team pick up a needed divisional win, but the loss just helps the other team have a projected higher draft pick come April. Both the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams have conference matchups in Week 13 that they are the underdog in. Their picks should remain in the projected top 5 heading into next week, but don’t forget that they traded away those picks.

Here’s the complete 2023 NFL Draft order. The first 18 picks are teams that would currently miss the playoffs. A division leader has a lower draft position than a non-playoff or wild card team with a better record because of the nature of playoff seeding. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon.

  1. Houston Texans, 1-9-1, .524
  2. Chicago Bears, 3-9, .567
  3. Denver Broncos (Seahawks have pick), 3-8, .489
  4. Los Angeles Rams (Lions have pick), 3-8, .490
  5. Carolina Panthers, 4-8, .438
  6. New Orleans Saints (Eagles have pick), 4-8, .484
  7. Arizona Cardinals, 4-8, .508
  8. Green Bay Packers, 4-8, .568
  9. Las Vegas Raiders, 4-7, .456
  10. Cleveland Browns (Texans have pick), 4-7, .510
  11. Jacksonville Jaguars, 4-7, .516
  12. Pittsburgh Steelers, 4-7, .531
  13. Detroit Lions, 4-7, .554
  14. Indianapolis Colts, 4-7-1, .519
  15. Atlanta Falcons, 5-7, .433
  16. New England Patriots, 6-6, .531
  17. Seattle Seahawks, 6-5, .448
  18. Los Angeles Chargers, 6-5, .453
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 5-6, .456
  20. Washington Commanders, 7-5, .539
  21. Baltimore Ravens, 7-4, .479
  22. New York Jets, 7-4, .523
  23. Cincinnati Bengals, 7-4, .531
  24. New York Giants, 7-4, .539
  25. San Francisco 49ers (Broncos have pick), 7-4, .433
  26. Tennessee Titans, 7-4, .490
  27. Miami Dolphins (Forfeit pick due to tampering), 8-3, .521
  28. Dallas Cowboys, 8-3, .521
  29. Buffalo Bills, 9-3, .539
  30. Minnesota Vikings, 9-2, .490
  31. Kansas City Chiefs, 9-2, .442
  32. Philadelphia Eagles, 10-1, .479

