What 2023 NFL Draft order looks like coming out of Week 13

We have made it to Week 13 of the NFL season. There is a loaded slate of games that have playoff implications. While some teams are looking to make that playoff push with only five weeks to go, other teams are likely accepting their fates and turning their attention to the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Houston Texans will retain the No. 1 overall pick heading into Week 14 regardless of their result against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The Chicago Bears will face the Green Bay Packers, who find themselves in unfamiliar territory in the projected top 10. A win this week will help one team pick up a needed divisional win, but the loss just helps the other team have a projected higher draft pick come April. Both the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams have conference matchups in Week 13 that they are the underdog in. Their picks should remain in the projected top 5 heading into next week, but don’t forget that they traded away those picks.

Here’s the complete 2023 NFL Draft order. The first 18 picks are teams that would currently miss the playoffs. A division leader has a lower draft position than a non-playoff or wild card team with a better record because of the nature of playoff seeding. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon.