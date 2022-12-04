What 2023 NFL Draft order looks like coming out of Week 13

We have made it to Week 13 of the NFL season. There is a loaded slate of games that have playoff implications. While some teams are looking to make that playoff push with only five weeks to go, other teams are likely accepting their fates and turning their attention to the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Houston Texans will retain the No. 1 overall pick heading into Week 14 regardless of their result against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The Chicago Bears will face the Green Bay Packers, who find themselves in unfamiliar territory in the projected top 10. A win this week will help one team pick up a needed divisional win, but the loss just helps the other team have a projected higher draft pick come April. Both the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams have conference matchups in Week 13 that they are the underdog in. Their picks should remain in the projected top 5 heading into next week, but don’t forget that they traded away those picks.
Here’s the complete 2023 NFL Draft order. The first 18 picks are teams that would currently miss the playoffs. A division leader has a lower draft position than a non-playoff or wild card team with a better record because of the nature of playoff seeding. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon.
- Houston Texans, 1-9-1, .524
- Chicago Bears, 3-9, .567
- Denver Broncos (Seahawks have pick), 3-8, .489
- Los Angeles Rams (Lions have pick), 3-8, .490
- Carolina Panthers, 4-8, .438
- New Orleans Saints (Eagles have pick), 4-8, .484
- Arizona Cardinals, 4-8, .508
- Green Bay Packers, 4-8, .568
- Las Vegas Raiders, 4-7, .456
- Cleveland Browns (Texans have pick), 4-7, .510
- Jacksonville Jaguars, 4-7, .516
- Pittsburgh Steelers, 4-7, .531
- Detroit Lions, 4-7, .554
- Indianapolis Colts, 4-7-1, .519
- Atlanta Falcons, 5-7, .433
- New England Patriots, 6-6, .531
- Seattle Seahawks, 6-5, .448
- Los Angeles Chargers, 6-5, .453
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 5-6, .456
- Washington Commanders, 7-5, .539
- Baltimore Ravens, 7-4, .479
- New York Jets, 7-4, .523
- Cincinnati Bengals, 7-4, .531
- New York Giants, 7-4, .539
- San Francisco 49ers (Broncos have pick), 7-4, .433
- Tennessee Titans, 7-4, .490
- Miami Dolphins (Forfeit pick due to tampering), 8-3, .521
- Dallas Cowboys, 8-3, .521
- Buffalo Bills, 9-3, .539
- Minnesota Vikings, 9-2, .490
- Kansas City Chiefs, 9-2, .442
- Philadelphia Eagles, 10-1, .479