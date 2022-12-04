What is the spread for Steelers vs. Falcons? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons meet up for a cross-conference clash in Week 13 of the NFL season. The Falcons are set as 1-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -110 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Steelers sit at -110, while the total score is set at 42.5.

The Steelers went into Monday Night Football as 2.5-point underdogs against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. They definitely proved that line to be wrong as they went on to defeat the Colts 24-17. This week, Pittsburgh will look to repeat that performance. Kenny Pickett has completed 175-of-265 passes for 1,600 yards, three touchdowns and eight interceptions in his first pro season.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Falcons-Steelers. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (Nov. 27), the re-opening Sunday night (Dec. 1), and the current line (Dec. 4). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Steelers vs. Falcons odds, line movement

Dec. 4

Point spread: Steelers -1

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Falcons +100, Steelers -115

Dec. 1

Point spread: Falcons -1

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Falcons -110, Steelers -110

Nov. 27

Point spread: Falcons -1

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Falcons -110, Steelers -110

Steelers vs. Falcons betting trends

SU: ATL 5-7, PIT 4-7

ATS: ATL 7-5, PIT 5-5

O/U: ATL 6-6, PIT 5-6

Steelers vs. Falcons betting splits

Point spread: PIT 67% handle, PIT 57% bets

Total: OVER 66% handle, OVER 53% bets

Moneyline: PIT 58% handle, 57% bets