What is the spread for Broncos vs. Ravens? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Denver Broncos have an AFC date with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13 of the 2022-23 NFL season. The Ravens are set as 8-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -350 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Broncos sit at +290, while the total score is set at 38.5.

The Broncos are coming off a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 12, bringing their record to 3-8. The woeful outings continue for Denver, as this was the third-straight loss and seventh in the last eight appearances. There’s essentially no reason to trust the Broncos at this point, regardless of the value they present on the moneyline.

Baltimore (7-4) has been more successful in recent weeks, despite a heartbreaking 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12. A tight race with the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC North crown should keep the Ravens motivated enough to beat a downtrodden Broncos team. The way that Lamar Jackson and Co. let opponents stay in games, don’t trust the spread.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Broncos-Ravens. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (Nov. 27), the re-opening Sunday night (Dec. 1), and the current line (Dec. 4). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Ravens odds, line movement

Dec. 4

Point spread: Ravens -9

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Ravens -410, Broncos +330

Dec. 1

Point spread: Ravens -8

Point total: 38.5

Moneyline: Ravens -350, Broncos +290

Nov. 27

Point spread: Ravens -8

Point total: 38.5

Moneyline: Ravens -350, Broncos +290

Broncos vs. Ravens betting trends

SU: BAL 7-4, DEN 3-8

ATS: BAL 5-6, DEN 3-8

O/U: BAL 4-7, DEN 1-10

Broncos vs. Ravens betting splits

Point spread: BAL 67% handle, BAL 59% bets

Total: UNDER 59% handle, UNDER 62% bets

Moneyline: BAL 89% handle, 92% bets