What is the spread for Packers vs. Bears? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears meet up for an NFC battle in Week 13 of the NFL season. The Packers are set as 4.5-point favorites to get the win on the road, priced at -190 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Bears sit at +160, while the total score is set at 43.

The Packers (4-8) are coming off a 40-33 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football last week. It would be wise to monitor the status of Aaron Rodgers leading up to kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Rodgers left in the second-half against the Eagles, and was replaced by backup Jordan Love, who went on to have an impressive six completions for 113 yards and one touchdown. Rodgers is expected to suit up in Week 13, but the reigning MVP’s thumb and rib injuries are a concern.

On the other side, Chicago hopes to see Justin Fields return at quarterback after missing Week 12 with a shoulder injury. The Bears fell 31-10 to the New York Jets with Trevor Siemian under center.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Packers-Bears. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (Nov. 27), the re-opening Sunday night (Dec. 1), and the current line (Dec. 4). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Packers vs. Bears odds, line movement

Dec. 4

Point spread: Packers -4

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Packers -200, Bears +170

Dec. 1

Point spread: Packers -4.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Packers -190, Bears +160

Nov. 27

Point spread: Packers -4.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Packers -190, Bears +160

Packers vs. Bears betting trends

SU: GB 4-8, CHI 3-9

ATS: GB 4-8, CHI 4-7

O/U: GB 6-6, CHI 8-4

Packers vs. Bears betting splits

Point spread: GB 58% handle, 56% bets

Total: OVER 72% handle, OVER 59% bets

Moneyline: GB 69% handle, 69% bets