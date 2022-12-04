What is the spread for Jaguars vs. Lions? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions square off in Week 13 of the NFL season. The Lions are set as 1-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -110 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Jaguars sit at -110, while the total score is set at 51.5.

The Jaguars (4-7) have shown more explosion offensively in recent weeks, and are coming off an impressive shootout victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12. Trevor Lawrence is starting to live up to his expectations, as the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2021 has completed 25 or more passes for 271.6 yards and six touchdowns in the last three games.

Detroit (4-7) has been much improved since starting off the year with a 1-6 record. Head coach Dan Campbell had his team on the verge of knocking off the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day last week, but ultimately fell 28-25 to one of the best offenses in football. There’s a reason why they are favorites this time around.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Lions-Jaguars. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (Nov. 27), the re-opening Sunday night (Dec. 1), and the current line (Dec. 4). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jaguars vs. Lions odds, line movement

Dec. 4

Point spread: Lions -1

Point total: 51

Moneyline: DET -115, JAX -105

Dec. 1

Point spread: Lions -1

Point total: 51.5

Moneyline: DET -110, JAX -110

Nov. 27

Point spread: Lions -1

Point total: 51.5

Moneyline: DET -110, JAX -110

Jaguars vs. Lions betting trends

SU: DET 4-7, JAX 4-7

ATS: DET 7-4, JAX 4-7

O/U: DET 7-4, JAX 5-6

Jaguars vs. Lions betting splits

Point spread: DET 68% handle, 72% bets

Total: OVER 66% handle, OVER 62% bets

Moneyline: DET 68% handle, 66% bets