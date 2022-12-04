What is the spread for Browns vs. Texans? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans meet up for an AFC regular-season contest in Week 13. The Browns are set as 7-point favorites to get the win on the road, priced at -315 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Texans sit at +260, while the total score is set at 47.

The Browns (4-7) have officially relieved Jacoby Brissett of his starting quarterback duties, and will clear the way for Deshaun Watson to come in and salvage what has been a disappointing season. Watson’s 11-game suspension ended this week, just in time to have a revenge performance against his former franchise. While it could take a few plays for Cleveland to get rolling, the one-TD/extra point spread here looks tempting.

Houston sits at 1-9-1, with the focus now turning towards the 2023 NFL Draft. Kyle Allen stepped in at quarterback last week for the benched Davis Mills, as the Texans lost a 30-15 matchup to the Miami Dolphins. Allen is coming off a pedestrian game with 215 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He is set to start again in Week 13.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Browns-Texans. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (Nov. 27), the re-opening Sunday night (Dec. 1), and the current line (Dec. 4). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Browns vs. Texans odds, line movement

Dec. 4

Point spread: Browns -8

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Browns -340, Texans +280

RE-OPENING LINE DATE

Point spread: Browns -7

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Browns -315, Texans +260

LOOKAHEAD LINE DATE

Point spread: Browns -7

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Browns -315, Texans +260

Browns vs. Texans betting trends

SU: CLE 4-7, HOU 1-9

ATS: CLE 5-5, HOU 4-6

O/U: CLE 7-3, HOU 4-7

Browns vs. Texans betting splits

Point spread: CLE 58% handle, 67% bets

Total: OVER 76% handle, OVER 72% bets

Moneyline: CLE 85% handle, 90% bets