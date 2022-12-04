What is the spread for Jets vs. Vikings? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings meet in Week 13 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 4 from U.S. Bank Stadium. DraftKings Sportsbook point spread has the Vikings as a 3-point favorite and the point total is 44.5.

The Jets made a significant quarterback change last week and it paid off, and then some. Mike White stepped under center in lieu of Zach Wilson, with the former throwing for 315 yards and three touchdowns as New York handled the Bears 31-10. White will once again start this week as New York hopes their offense has found a spark to close out the season.

The Vikings wiped away the memory of the previous week’s 40-3 blowout loss to the Cowboys, as Minnesota handled the Patriots 33-26 on Thanksgiving day. Justin Jefferson had nine catches for 139 yards and a touchdown as Kirk Cousins threw for 299 yards while finishing with a 116.1 quarterback rating.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Jets-Vikings. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (November 23), the re-opening Sunday night (November 27), and the current line (December 4). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jets vs. Vikings odds, line movement

December 4

Point spread: Vikings -3

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Vikings -150, Jets +130

December 2

Point spread: Vikings -3

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Vikings -145, Jets +125

November 27

Point spread: Vikings -3.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Vikings -170, Jets +145

November 23

Point spread: Vikings -3.5

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Vikings -175, Jets +150

Jets vs. Vikings betting trends

SU: Jets 7-4, Vikings 9-2

ATS: Jets 7-4, Vikings 5-5-1

O/U: Jets 4-7, Vikings 6-5

Jets vs. Vikings betting splits

Point spread: Jets 43% handle, Vikings 66% bets

Total: Over 77% handle, 70% bets

Moneyline: Vikings 63% handle, 69% bets