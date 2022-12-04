What is the spread for Commanders vs. Giants? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Washington Commanders and New York Giants go head-to-head in Week 13 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 4 from MetLife Stadium. DraftKings Sportsbook point spread has the Commanders as a 1-point favorite and the point total is 40.5.

The Commanders look like a resurgent team with quarterback Taylor Heinicke under center, and Washington is riding a three-game winning streak heading into Sunday. Their three-game winning streak includes dealing the Eagles their first loss of the season, while the Commanders' defense has held their last two opponents to 10 and 13 points respectively. Sunday’s matchup marks the front end of back-to-back meetings with the Giants in a tight NFC East division.

The Giants will look to get back into the win column after suffering back-to-back losses for the first time this season. New York last fell 28-20 to the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, which drops the Giants to 7-4 and now puts them in third place in what has proven to be a competitive NFC East division. Picking up key wins over the Commanders, starting with Sunday’s contest, could give New York a much-needed boost in the divisional standings.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Commanders-Giants. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (November 23), the re-opening Sunday night (November 27), and the current line (December 4). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Commanders vs. Giants odds, line movement

December 4

Point spread: Commanders -2.5

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Commanders -135, Giants +115

November 27

Point spread: Commanders -1.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Commanders -120, Giants +100

November 23

Point spread: Commanders -1

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Commanders -115, Giants -110

Commanders vs. Giants betting trends

SU: Commanders 7-5, Giants 7-4

ATS: Commanders 7-4-1, Giants 8-3

O/U: Commanders 4-8, Giants 4-7

Commanders vs. Giants betting splits

Point spread: Giants 66% handle, 57% bets

Total: Under 60% handle, Over 62% bets

Moneyline: Giants 61% handle, 61% bets