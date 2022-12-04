What is the spread for Titans vs. Eagles? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles go head-to-head in Week 13 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 4 from Lincoln Financial Field. DraftKings Sportsbook point spread has the Eagles as a 4.5-point favorite and the point total is 44.

The Titans are coming off a hard-fought 20-16 loss to the Bengals last week, but they will have a tough task ahead of them in getting back to the win column. They will look to their defense as they try to cool off the red-hot Eagles on Sunday. The Titans have limited their opponents to less than 20 points in the last eight games, and they’ll look to have an edge in playing more physically and forcefully to counter the talent on offense for Philadelphia.

After a brief scare from the Colts the week prior, the Eagles got back to their high-scoring ways in a 40-33 win over the Packers in Week 12. Philadelphia’s offense has found a spark as of late, but it’s been a result of a high-powered run game as opposed to beating their opponents through the air. The Eagles ran all over the Packers last week for 363 yards on 49 carries, averaging a strong 7.4 yards per attempt. They will look to carry the momentum against the Titans' top-five run defense.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Titans-Eagles. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (November 23), the re-opening Sunday night (November 27), and the current line (December 4). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Titans vs. Eagles odds, line movement

December 4

Point spread: Eagles -4.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Eagles -210, Titans +180

November 27

Point spread: Eagles -6

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Eagles -265, Titans +225

November 23

Point spread: Eagles -6.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Eagles -295, Titans +245

Titans vs. Eagles betting trends

SU: Titans 7-4, Eagles 10-1

ATS: Titans 8-3, Eagles 6-5

O/U: Titans 3-8, Eagles 7-4

Titans vs. Eagles betting splits

Point spread: Titans 57% handle, 51% bets

Total: Over 70% handle, 72% bets

Moneyline: Eagles 70% handle, 76% bets