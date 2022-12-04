What is the spread for Seahawks vs. Rams? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Seattle Seahawks travel to face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 4 from SoFi Stadium. DraftKings Sportsbook point spread has the Seahawks as a 7-point favorite and the point total is 41.

The Seahawks will look to snap a two-game losing skid as they face what appears to be an undermanned Rams team in Week 13. Seattle fell 40-34 in a wild overtime loss to the Raiders last week, which moved them to 6-5 and currently sitting in second place in the NFC West. The Seahawks are just one game behind the 49ers in the division while also a half-game behind the Commanders for the final wild-card spot in the conference.

The Rams are 3-8 amid a lost season that continues to be in freefall. Matthew Stafford will once again be out for Sunday’s contest with the Seahawks, while star defensive tackle Aaron Donald will miss the first game of his NFL career. Sean McVay noted there have been discussions about shutting Stafford down for the rest of the season, but that the Rams are still taking it “a step at a time” with the quarterback’s injury.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Seahawks-Rams. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (November 23), the re-opening Sunday night (November 27), and the current line (December 4). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seahawks vs. Rams odds, line movement

December 4

Point spread: Seahawks -7

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Seahawks -305, Rams +255

November 27

Point spread: Seahawks -4.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Seahawks -190, Rams +150

November 23

Point spread: Seahawks -3

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -160, Rams +140

Seahawks vs. Rams betting trends

SU: Seahawks 6-5, Rams 3-8

ATS: Seahawks 6-5, Rams 2-7-2

O/U: Seahawks 6-5, Rams 4-7

Seahawks vs. Rams betting splits

Point spread: Rams 59% handle, Seahawks 65% bets

Total: Under 67% handle, Over 63% bets

Moneyline: Seahawks 81% handle, 85% bets