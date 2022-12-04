What is the spread for Dolphins vs. 49ers? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

Week 13 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, December 4. The Miami Dolphins will head west to take on the San Francisco 49ers in a non-conference matchup. Kickoff from Levi’s Stadium is set for 4:05 p.m. ET, with the game airing on Fox.

Miami heads into this game with an 8-3 record and is in second place in the AFC East. They have won five straight games and have scored at least 30 points in their last four games. Their high-octane offense will be tested against a stout 49ers defense.

San Francisco sits atop the NFC West with a 7-4 record. They head into this game on a four-game win streak and have benefited from running back Christian McCaffrey helping to stabilize their offense. Their defense has allowed 16 points or fewer over their win streak so this game will pit a great offense against a great defense to see who comes out on top.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Dolphins-49ers. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (11/22), the re-opening Sunday night (11/27), and the current line (12/4). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dolphins vs. 49ers odds, line movement

December 4

Point spread: 49ers -4.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Dolphins +165, 49ers -195

November 27

Point spread: 49ers -4

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Dolphins +160, -190

November 22

Point spread: 49ers -4.5

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Dolphins +175, 49ers -205

Dolphins vs. 49ers betting trends

SU: Dolphins 8-3, 49ers 7-4

ATS: Dolphins 6-5, 49ers 6-5

O/U: Dolphins 5-6, 49ers 4-7

Dolphins vs. 49ers betting splits

Point spread: Dolphins 62% handle, 72% bets

Total: Over 53% handle, Under 76% bets

Moneyline: Dolphins 55% handle, 57% bets