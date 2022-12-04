What is the spread for Chiefs vs. Bengals? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Week 13 late window features a rematch of the 2022 AFC title game. The Chiefs and Bengals square off at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati with both teams on track to potentially face off again in the 2023 NFL Playoffs. The game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.

The Chiefs are 9-2 and sitting atop the AFC amidst a five-game win streak. They sit a half game up on the Bills and a game up on the Dolphins heading into Sunday, and they’re three games up on the Chargers in the AFC West. They’re rolling and arguably the best team in the league at the moment.

The Bengals are 7-4 and in a battle in the AFC North. They come into Sunday’s game tied with the Ravens atop the division, but Baltimore has the head-to-head tiebreaker edge for now thanks to a Week 5 win. They don’t meet again until Week 18, which could be for all the divisional marbles.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Chiefs-Bengals. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (11/22), the re-opening Sunday night (11/27), and the current line (12/4). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chiefs vs. Bengals odds, line movement

December 4

Point spread: Chiefs -2.5

Point total: 52.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -145, Bengals +125

November 27

Point spread: Chiefs -3

Point total: 51

Moneyline: Chiefs -150, Bengals +130

November 22

Point spread: Chiefs -3

Point total: 51

Moneyline: Chiefs -150, Bengals +130

Chiefs vs. Bengals betting trends

SU: Chiefs 9-2, Bengals 7-4

ATS: Chiefs 4-6-1, Bengals 8-3

O/U: Chiefs 5-6, Bengals 4-6-1

Chiefs vs. Bengals betting splits

Point spread: Chiefs 78% handle, 78% bets

Total: Over 90% handle, 82% bets

Moneyline: Chiefs 78% handle, 75% bets