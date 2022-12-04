What is the spread for Chargers vs. Raiders? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Las Vegas Raiders enter their Week 13 matchup as 2.5-point favorites against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Raiders have -135 moneyline odds while the Chargers are +115 on the moneyline.

LA comes into the matchup with a 6-5 record and their AFC West hopes have just about been dashed. The Chiefs have not yet clinched the division, but it’s just about a wrap there. The Chargers are in eighth place following the Patriots Thursday loss to the Bills. Las Vegas is 4-7, but has won two straight road games against Denver and Seattle to keep their faint playoff hopes alive. They are in 12th place and three games back of the Bengals and Jets, who hold the final two wild card spots heading into today’s action.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Chargers-Raiders. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (11/22), the re-opening Sunday night (11/27), and the current line (12/4). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chargers vs. Raiders odds, line movement

December 4

Point spread: Raiders -2.5

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: Raiders -135, Chargers +115

November 27

Point spread: Chargers -2.5

Point total: 51

Moneyline: Chargers -135, Raiders +115

November 22

Point spread: Chargers -3

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Chargers -150, Raiders +130

Chargers vs. Raiders betting trends

SU: Chargers 6-5, Raiders 4-7

ATS: Chargers 7-4, Raiders 5-6

O/U: Chargers 5-5-1, Raiders 6-4-1

Chargers vs. Raiders betting splits

Point spread: Chargers 56% handle, 67% bets

Total: Over 66% handle, 68% bets

Moneyline: Chargers 68% handle, 69% bets