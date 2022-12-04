What is the spread for Colts vs. Cowboys? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

We have made it to Week 13 of the NFL season. The Sunday slate will wrap up with the Indianapolis Colts hitting the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys in a non-conference matchup. Kickoff for Sunday Night Football from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas is set for 8:20 p.m. ET

This will be the second game in as many weeks that the Colts will be featured in primetime. They have a 4-7-1 record and are in second place in the AFC South. Indy has gone 1-5 over their last six games and has a brutal three-game stretch starting on Sunday night.

The Cowboys have won two straight, crushing the Vikings and then holding off the Giants on Thanksgiving. Dallas enters the game with an 8-3 record and sits in second place in the NFC East. They’re a game and a half back of the Eagles for first place and currently sit in fifth place with the top wild card berth.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Colts-Cowboys. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (11/22), the re-opening Monday night (11/28), and the current line (12/4). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Colts vs. Cowboys odds, line movement

December 4

Point spread: Cowboys -10.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Colts +420, Cowboys -540

November 28

Point spread: Cowboys -10

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Colts +350, Cowboys -435

November 22

Point spread: Cowboys -9

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Colts +330, Cowboys -410

Colts vs. Cowboys betting trends

SU: Colts 4-7-1, Cowboys 8-3

ATS: Colts 5-7, Cowboys 7-4

O/U: Colts 3-9, Cowboys 5-6

Colts vs. Cowboys betting splits

Point spread: Cowboys 59% handle, 57% bets

Total: Over 41% handle, Under 56% bets

Moneyline: Cowboys 89% handle, 93% bets