How much will the winner of the Hero World Challenge receive in 2022?

The 2022 Hero World Challenge continues into the final round on Sunday, with Cameron Young, World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler, and reigning champion Viktor Hovland in a tight race in Round 3 at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas. The 20-man field is made up of a group of some of the top-ranked golfers in the world.

Hosted by Tiger Woods as a benefit for his nonprofit, the TGR Foundation, the Hero World Challenge is an unofficial stop on the PGA TOUR. The tournament does not offer FedExCup points or automatic bids to other tournaments, but it does factor into Official World Golf Rankings, with the winner earning 29 OWGR points.

The winner of the Hero World Challenge earns $1 million from a total purse of $3.5 million, and the runner-up goes home with $375,000.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2022 Hero World Challenge:

1st place: $1,000,000

2nd: $375,000

3rd: $225,000

4th: $150,000

5th: $135,000

6th: $120,000

7th: $115,000

8th: $113,000

9th: $112,000

10th: $110,000

11th: $109,000

12th: $108,000

13th: $107,000

14th: $106,000

15th: $105,000

16th: $104,000

17th: $103,000

18th: $102,000

19th: $101,000

20th: $100,000