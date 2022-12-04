How much will the winner of the Hero World Challenge receive in 2022?

The 2022 Hero World Challenge continues into the final round on Sunday, with Cameron Young, World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler, and reigning champion Viktor Hovland in a tight race in Round 3 at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas. The 20-man field is made up of a group of some of the top-ranked golfers in the world.
Hosted by Tiger Woods as a benefit for his nonprofit, the TGR Foundation, the Hero World Challenge is an unofficial stop on the PGA TOUR. The tournament does not offer FedExCup points or automatic bids to other tournaments, but it does factor into Official World Golf Rankings, with the winner earning 29 OWGR points.
The winner of the Hero World Challenge earns $1 million from a total purse of $3.5 million, and the runner-up goes home with $375,000.
Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2022 Hero World Challenge:
1st place: $1,000,000
2nd: $375,000
3rd: $225,000
4th: $150,000
5th: $135,000
6th: $120,000
7th: $115,000
8th: $113,000
9th: $112,000
10th: $110,000
11th: $109,000
12th: $108,000
13th: $107,000
14th: $106,000
15th: $105,000
16th: $104,000
17th: $103,000
18th: $102,000
19th: $101,000
20th: $100,000