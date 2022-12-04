Kenny Pickett start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

While Kenny Pickett led the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 24-17 victory against the Indianapolis Colts last week, he’s mired in the fantasy football rankings as we head into Week 13 of the NFL regular season. Pickett finished as the overall QB24 in Week 12 with 12.2 standard fantasy points.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers QB Kenny Pickett

Steeler fans still await the official breakout performance from their apparent gunslinger of the future, and it’s possible they may get their wish when Pittsburgh takes on a struggling Atlanta Falcons defense this week. Pickett has only thrown for 200-plus yards in two of his last five starts and has just three passing TDs to his credit all season.

Pickett hasn’t thrown an interception since before the Steelers’ bye in Week 8, but that shouldn’t galvanize fantasy managers into starting the 24-year-old QB. He’s starting to develop a solid rapport with his receiving unit, most notably with the talented rookie wideout George Pickens. The Pickett/Pickens combo is likely going places down the road. For now, though, Pickett isn’t producing the requisite numbers in one-QB formats.

Start or sit in Week 13?

He will be a high-ceiling, low-floor QB2 against an Atlanta defense that’s been particularly bad against opposing pass offenses this year.