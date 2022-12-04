Najee Harris start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Despite some concerns about an oblique injury that put his status for Sunday in doubt earlier this week, running back Najee Harris did not make an appearance on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ final injury report for the week. He’ll be good to go for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers RB Najee Harris

Harris left last week’s game early, but not before totaling 35 yards on 10 carries and scoring his third touchdown in the last two games. He’s got a great matchup this week against the Falcons. Atlanta is allowing an average of 102 rushing yards per game to opposing running backs. Harris certainly has a great chance to carry over his recent scoring streak too; the Falcons are giving up an average of nearly one rushing touchdown to running backs each week.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Najee Harris is a solid start as a RB2 this week.