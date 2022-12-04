Diontae Johnson start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Diontae Johnson has seen a team-leading 94 targets in the 2022-23 NFL season but has produced far below expectations in his fourth campaign with the Pittsburgh Steelers. After pacing the Pittsburgh passing game with five catches for 49 yards, could it be that the tide is starting to turn for Johnson in this offense?

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Diontae Johnson

Johnson is projected to record 6.97 standard fantasy points in the Steelers’ Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, per FantasyData. Fellow wideout George Pickens is set at 8.07. Clearly, projections haven’t shown a ton of faith in any of the Steelers’ pass-catching weapons, but Pickens has been the receiver with more upside in recent weeks. The talented rookie has posted one rushing touchdown, and one receiving touchdown in the last three games, while Johnson has been end zone-repellent throughout the 2022-23 season.

The high volume — 8.5 targets per contest — that Johnson receives in the passing game from Kenny Pickett is essentially the only thing that’s keeping him in WR3/flex conversations. The Steelers have a nice matchup with an exposable Falcons secondary, so it’s possible that Johnson can finally haul in his first score of the season.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Johnson is considered a TD-or-bust option in Week 13.