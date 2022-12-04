George Pickens start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12’s edition of Monday Night Football to improve their record to 4-7. George Pickens continued to be a menace for opposing cornerbacks, as the rookie hauled in three-of-six targets for 57 yards (19.0 YPC). After scoring touchdowns in two of the previous three games against quality defenses, it will be interesting to see what Pickens can do against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR George Pickens

Pickens enters the new week as the 28th-ranked WR in fantasy football, averaging 11.2 standard fantasy points in his previous three appearances. The 21-year-old has been highly entertaining to watch this season with his stellar catches in the open field but hasn’t found the consistency that fantasy managers are hoping to see out of him. Pickens should thrive once the Steelers face more favorable opponents down the stretch of the fantasy season, but it will all come down to the overall play of rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. The Falcons have allowed 178.3 passing yards per game to opposing receivers, so the Steelers’ pass catchers do possess some value.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Start Pickens as a WR3/flex with the hope that his official breakout game is still yet to come.