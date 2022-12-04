Pat Freiermuth start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers face the Atlanta Falcons for what could be a shootout performance with two growing offenses in recent weeks. The Steelers have a solid chance to perform in a similar way that they did against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football in Week 12. Pat Freiermuth finished with three catches on four targets for 39 yards in the team’s 24-17 primetime victory.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth

Freiermuth trailed only Diontae Johnson and George Pickens in receiving, as he was Kenny Pickett’s clear No. 3 target through the air against the Colts. It certainly wasn’t the output that fantasy managers wanted to see, after Freiermuth’s 12 targets in Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the 24-year-old managed to do nearly everything with what he was given.

As the fourth-most targeted tight end, Freiermuth ranks as the overall TE6 in fantasy football for Week 13. He’s averaging 5.8 standard fantasy points per game, almost identical to his rookie production (5.7) last year. With at least four receptions and 35+ yards from Week 7 to Week 11, Freiermuth is a volume-based TE1.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Freiermuth is worth a start at the TE spot in fantasy lineups against the porous Falcons defense.